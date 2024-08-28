So when I was invited to try the new Grimace Shake, I was quite excited since it has touched down in the UK after being released in the US.

The milkshake is a light purple colour and looks very different to any of the other milkshakes that are currently available in the UK.

Here’s what I thought when I tried it.

The new Grimace Shake is very sweet and a much thinner consistency to usual McDonald's milkshakes (Image: Newsquest)

I tried the new McDonald’s Grimace Shake

The first thing I noticed was the colour and I can’t help thinking it’s a nice touch since it’s so different to the milkshakes already available, including my favourite – Vanilla.

It’s a combination of blueberry-flavoured syrup and a creamy milkshake base and when taking a few sips, I did notice it was much thinner than a usual McDonald’s milkshake.

I've lost count of the times I've had to remove the lid to stir a McDonald's milkshake just so it could come up through the straw so this thinner consistency was very much welcomed.

Having said that, I think a thicker consistency would have been nice and could have made it feel more like a milkshake rather than flavoured milk.

It’s very sweet and there is a lot of flavour so the milkshake base didn’t overpower it at all.

I think it tastes similar to something I’ve had before but I can’t put my finger on it. I think that it was maybe similar to a sweet that I ate as a child.

McDonald’s UK is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year so it seemed like a good way to celebrate.

Overall, I think it made for a nice change from my usual (and delightful) Vanilla Shake. I’d definitely give it another go if it was around longer.

I also like that McDonald's has launched something unique from its usual offerings in the UK.

See, that’s the thing, those who want to try it have to be quick as it’s only available for a week!

Recommended reading:

How to get a Grimace Shake from McDonald’s

The Grimace Shake is available across the UK at participating restaurants from today until Tuesday, September 3.

Customers can also buy it via the McDonald’s app, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery.

The Grimace Shake costs £2.69 for a medium while the large size is £2.99.