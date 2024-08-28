He told presenters on Good Morning Britain (GMB) earlier today (August 28) that it began after the group had been planning a trip to Rhodes but Mark Labbett, nicknamed “The Beast”, was unable to make it.

The 54-year-old explained: “It started a few years ago when a guy called Stephen, who’s the wealthiest man I know because he’s a dentist… we organised an annual holiday to Rhodes in the Mediterranean.

“Then Mark couldn’t make it because he was never around during the month.

“So this dentist, out of the kindness of his own heart, said ‘Why don’t you come to my house?’ and, being a dentist, it’s the largest house you’ve ever seen in the world.

“I won’t say where it is because it’s clearly secret, but we go for one week every year and we just get questions thrown at us for a week.

“It’s like a training regimen with the best food and the best treatment, it’s an amazing holiday.”

Sinha, nicknamed “The Sinnerman”, has been on The Chase since 2011, when he joined as the fourth Chaser.

He also has a stand-up comedy career and has hosted a number of BBC radio shows.

The Chase, which sees a team of contestants compete against one of a team of professional quizzers to win a cash jackpot, will celebrate its 15th anniversary next week.

There are six chasers, with Sinha and Labbett joined by “The Governess” Anne Hegarty, “The Dark Destroyer” Shaun Wallace, “The Vixen” Jenny Ryan, and the newest Chaser, Darragh Ennis, nicknamed “The Menace” who joined in 2020 after taking part as a contestant in 2017.

Each Chaser is a champion quizzer, with some revealing their specialist subjects when appearing on Mastermind – Wallace’s is FA Cup finals and Hegarty’s is the life and works of American lyricist Lorenz Hart.

Sinha was speaking after the publication of his memoir, One Sinha Lifetime on GMB, with The Chase’s 15th anniversary special to air on ITV on Tuesday, September 2 at 5pm.