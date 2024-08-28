Road closures have been announced throughout September on streets including Trinity Street - home of Stacey's mum Gwen, and Laburnam Way, famous for being the place that doubles up as Essex - home to Gavin's mum and dad Mick and Pam.

Social media has been abuzz in recent months as the creators of Gavin and Stacey finally confirmed the news of the show's return earlier this year.

Gavin and Stacey star announced filming of the finale in May (Image: James Corden Instagram)

James Corden (who plays the character of Smithy) announced the show's return at Christmas via his Instagram, with filming taking place in September and October 2024.

BBC’s media centre also confirmed the return of the show, saying: “Something's occurring this Christmas on iPlayer and BBC One”, before going on to quote Smithy’s famous takeaway order: “We’ll have a chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!”

**SPOILER**

The programme, which aired between 2007 and 2010, returned in 2019 for a festive episode that ended with Nessa getting down on one knee in Barry Island to propose to Smithy.

Road closures

Road closures have been announced with temporary traffic lights which will be in place as filming goes ahead.

Trinity Street in Barry will be closed from Wednesday, September 4, until Friday, September 6, between 7.30am until 7.30pm.

Between these times, temporary traffic lights will be in place for filming works to go ahead.

Upcoming road closures taking place throughout Barry and Dinas Powys in the Vale of Glamorgan (Image: Vale of Glamorgan council)

Weycock Road, Old Five Mile Lane in Barry will be closed from Wednesday, September 11, until Thursday, September 12, between 7.30am until 7.30am.

Between these times, temporary traffic lights will be in place for filming works to go ahead.

Trinity Street in Barry will be closed on Tuesday, September 17, between 7.30am until 7.30pm.

Between these times, temporary traffic lights will be in place for filming works to go ahead.

Hood Road in Barry will be closed from Monday, September 23, until Tuesday, September 24, between 6pm until 2am.

Between these times, temporary traffic lights will be in place for filming works to go ahead.

Laburnam Way in Dinas Powys will be closed from Wednesday, September 25, until Friday, October 4, between 8am until 11.30am on each day.

Between these times, temporary traffic lights will be in place for filming works to go ahead.

Some of the filming will be done on Hood Road in Barry (Image: Google Maps)

In December, BBC viewers will finally find out what happened moments after.