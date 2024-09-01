Ice Ice Baby Desserts opened on Commercial Street at 1pm on Friday August 9 and is open seven days a week 11am to 11pm.

Offering a selection of traditional American candy, including freeze-dried sweets, Airheads, and the ever-popular pick and mix, Ice Ice Baby is a dessert lover's heaven.

After seeing so much about the store on social media, I had to go down and see it for myself.

From the minute you step in the door, you are hit by a wave of colour as brightly coloured sweet, drink and snack packages line every shelf.

Brightly coloured sweets and snacks lined the shelves (Image: NQ) The shop is family-owned, and has items from not only the States, but also other European countries including Spain, such as Lays crisps.

Every item is directly imported from the country of origin, ensuring an authentic taste experience.

One of the most popular products they sell are Igloo Sweets freeze-dried mixes, sent straight from the US, with the team telling me that boxes of these have been known to sell out on a daily basis.

The American freeze dried sweets are one of the most popular products available (Image: NQ) After hearing this, I tried a packet for myself, and it is easy to see why these are one of the most popular items on sale, as they are like a taste experience of America.

I was also told that the pick n' mix is incredibly popular with people, and not just the younger generations.

Less than a month into opening, the team told me they already have people they see coming into the store on a regular basis, particularly in the afternoon.

Not only do Ice Ice Baby sell this international variety of candy and snacks, they also sell ice cream, direct from Sidoli's, a family-run ice cream vendor from nearby Ebbw Vale.

Sidoli's ice cream is stocked, direct from Ebbw Vale (Image: NQ) As well as all of this, they offer a range of desserts, including waffles, crepes and cookie dough, all of which can be eaten in or taken away.

There are a range of set flavours or toppings available for customers to try, or you are able to design your own, whatever takes your fancy.

I tried the choco strawberry cookie dough, and was immediately blown away - the softness of the cookie dough drizzled in chocolate sauce melted in my mouth, while the slight tang and sharpness of the strawberries made the perfect counterpoint.

I tried the choco strawberry cookie dough as a chocoholic and I was not disappointed! (Image: NQ) I've never seen such a variety of sweets and snacks in one place, and it was such a shock to the system, but a pleasant one.

The team say they are hoping to expand in the coming months, not just this store in Risca, but also to a number of places across Gwent and Wales generally, including potential plans for Cardiff, Newport and more.

I would highly recommend visiting Ice Ice Baby Desserts on Commercial Street in Risca, directly opposite the Commercial Inn.