Emergency services were called to a crash on Clarence Place in Newport at around 11.50pm on Tuesday, August 28.

Police officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Gwent Police have confirmed that officers investigating the crash are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances, but say it is believed that the crash involved a motorbike and a pedestrian.

A 22-year-old man from Rogerstone, thought to be the pedestrian, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

Anyone with any information, including dashcam or CCTV, is asked to contact Gwent Police online or through social media or by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2400287664.