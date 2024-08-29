Isca Medical Centre, who mainly treats those living in both Caerleon and Ponthir, have announced that the practice will be closed to patients, for anything other than emergencies from today (Thursday, August 29) until September 5.

Due to the surgery updating their computer systems, they will be "unable to deal with routine queries and repeat prescription requests."

An official statement from the practice says: “We are changing our clinical IT systems between the dates of August 29 and September 5, 2024.

“This change is highly disruptive to patients, staff and the service we can provide.

“Therefore, the practice will be unable to deal with any routine queries and repeat prescription requests at this time.

“We can only accommodate urgent appointments, for urgent problems that cannot wait.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your cooperation.”

Routine appointments are used for general health queries, diagnoses, and the monitoring of conditions.

A patient at the surgery has said that if your routine prescription usually gets sent straight to the pharmacy, you should not be affected.

For anyone experiencing issues such as rashes on your skin, sore throat and back pain, could go to the pharmacy to be dealt with a pharmacist instead, as part of NHS Wales’ Common Ailment Scheme.

The scheme covers free treatment for over 26 different health issues.