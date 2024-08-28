David Cousins , 27, had just been released from jail on licence for supplying cocaine when he was spotted by the cops driving “erratically” in Newport.

He was trying to evade officers because he was carrying the class A drug in his Seat Leon and tested positive for drugs at the roadside following his arrest.

That was after he had travelled at speeds of up to 65mph in 30mph zones during a "prolonged chase" through the city during the early hours of the morning.

Father-of-two Cousins was recalled to prison to serve the rest of his 42-month sentence following the incident on February 25, 2023.

The prosecution’s delay in bringing the case to court – and when the pursuit was captured on police dashcam footage – was criticised.

The defendant, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cocaine.

Matthew Comer, mitigating, said: “There is a genuine sense that Mr Cousins has turned his life around since his release on June 10.

“He has a full-time job. He is as an electrical fitter, he fits dishwashers, fridge freezers, washing machines, that sort of thing.

“It's also important that since his release from prison, he's remained completely drug free.

“He didn't take drugs whilst he was in prison and he tells me that he doesn't even drink alcohol and he has given up smoking.

“His partner states that when he's not drinking, when he's not taking drugs, he's a completely different person."

Recorder David Warner, sitting at Newport Crown Court, told Cousins: “Thankfully, no one was hurt by your crazy and dangerous driving.

“You were under an obligation to keep your nose clean and you didn’t, which is an aggravating feature.

“This appears to be an act of complete stupidity.”

The defendant was jailed for 32 weeks with the sentence suspended for two years.

Cousins will have to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was banned from driving for two years and will have to pass an extended retest if he wants his licence back.

The defendant was ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge and £150 costs.