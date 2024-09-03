A chef who has served kings

Chef Atikur Rahman’s career is a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to the culinary arts. His extensive repertoire, honed through years of experience, has been recognised at the highest levels, including by royalty. One of the highlights of his illustrious career was the honour of serving King Charles II during a visit to Brick Lane’s Graam Bangla restaurant.

On that occasion, chef Rahman presented a carefully curated menu that included the renowned Hilsa fish, a dish celebrated for its delicate Flavors and cultural significance. This experience underscores chef Rahman’s ability to create culinary masterpieces that appeal to the most discerning palates, a skill he will now bring to Three Elephants.

A commitment to culinary excellence

Chef Rahman’s role at Three Elephants extends beyond curating the menu. His commitment to excellence will be reflected in every aspect of the restaurant’s operation. He will personally oversee the training of our kitchen staff, ensuring that each member is equipped with the skills and knowledge to deliver dishes of the highest standard. This hands-on approach guarantees that every plate served at Three Elephants meets the rigorous quality that has come to define chef Rahman’s cooking. Guests can look forward to a dining experience where traditional Indian flavours are elevated by modern culinary techniques, all executed with precision and care.

A chef with a heart for the community

Beyond his culinary achievements, chef Atikur Rahman is also known for his deep commitment to community service. His involvement in various charitable endeavours, particularly those supporting orphaned children in Bangladesh, speaks to his compassionate nature. Chef Rahman has generously dedicated his time and skills to numerous charity events, cooking dishes that are sold to raise funds for those in need.

His efforts to give back to the community are a reflection of his belief that food has the power to bring people together and make a positive impact on society. At Three Elephants, this spirit of generosity will be woven into the fabric of our restaurant’s culture.

(Image: Three Elephants Indian restaurant)

A new chapter: Three Elephants

As we approach the opening of Three Elephants, we are filled with anticipation and excitement. This restaurant represents a new chapter in Llandevaud’s culinary story, one that we are confident will be embraced by the community and visitors alike. Under chef Atikur Rahman’s expert leadership, Three Elephants will offer a menu that blends the rich traditions of Indian cuisine with innovative touches, creating dishes that are both familiar and refreshingly new. Each dish will be a celebration of flavor, heritage, and creativity, crafted with the same passion and expertise that have defined Chef Rahman’s distinguished career.

From the moment you step through the doors of Three Elephants, you will be transported on a culinary journey that delights the senses. The ambiance, the service, and, most importantly, the food will reflect our commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience. We invite you to join us at Three Elephants and discover the magic that happens when tradition meets innovation, all under the guidance of one of the industry’s most respected chefs.

We look forward to welcoming you to Three Elephants on Chepstow Road, where every meal will be a testament to the artistry of chef Atikur Rahman and the rich culinary heritage of India.

Address: The Three Elephants, Chepstow Road, Llandevaud, Newport, NP18 2AA

Tel: 01633 400 122

Web: www.threeelephantsonline.co.uk