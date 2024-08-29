GERAN MARCHANT, 22, of Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £606 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on January 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

HEATHER JONES, 45, of Llancayo Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

STEVEN ROBERT JOSEPH, 40, of Alfred Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

LAURIE EDWARDS, 25, of Abernant Road, Markham, near Blackwood must pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed on January 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

CAMERON SYMONDS, 26, of Coed Golau Close, Llanwern, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

STUART RHIGHAN MACKIE, 58, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ALISHA ALLEN-RIDGE, 47, of Ashville, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £451 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MERYL ROSINA SHEEHAN, 67, of Cefn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran must pay £176 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on January 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

PSR PIPELINES LTD, West Way Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.