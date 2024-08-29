Organised by Cadw, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Open Doors is an annual festival giving everyone access to some of Wales’ most extraordinary and treasured historical locations.

Throughout September, more than 200 historic landmarks across Wales will host a range of free events, guided tours, and immersive experiences, some for the very first time.

Among the sites taking part is Tredegar Town Clock, Tredegar which will be open to the public on September 7, from 10am to noon.

Tredegar Town Clock is the tallest freestanding clock in the UK, which was built in 1858.

Visitors will be able to learn more on its history and climb to the top of the tower to see the inner working of this unique Welsh landmark.

Risca Collieries Workman's Institute, Risca will be open from 10am to 4pm on September 21 and 22.

Built in 1916 during the First World War, it was requisitioned in the Second World War for the administration of rationing. It later became the local employment office before becoming the Risca Museum in 1985.

The monument will have many local and industrial artefacts on display, and local experts will be available to answer questions during the event.

Other events in Gwent will include: Caerwent Roman Town, Caerwent – September 21, 11am-2pm; Newbridge Memo, Newbridge – September 7, 14 and 21, 11am-2pm; and Newport Cathedral, Newport – September 14, 10am-4pm

Ffion Reynolds, Cadw’s heritage and events manager, said: “Open Doors is a chance for us to celebrate the diversity and resilience of Wales’ historic architecture in a way that’s accessible to all.

“By offering free access to these locations, we hope everyone will have the opportunity to experience the depth of our country’s history and culture and play a role in preserving these places for future generations.

“This year also marks a significant milestone for Cadw as it marks its 40th anniversary; it’s great to host the festival as part of the wider celebrations throughout the year.”

A full list of locations participating in the festival can be viewed on Cadw’s website.