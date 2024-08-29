The news came as International Overdose Awareness Day approaches.

The experts revealed that the Welsh Emerging Drugs and Identification of Novel Substances service tested more than 7,000 samples submitted from across the UK in the year 2023-24.

Forty-two per cent were found to be either counterfeit branded pharmaceutical products or illicit substances containing illicit drugs containing substances other than the purchase intent.

The experts have warned that these drugs could have serious implications, including heightened risk of accidental overdose, as consumers have no idea what they are ingesting, and at what dose.

WEDINOS data revealed that the substance it received most often last year (excluding night-time economy venues) was sold as diazepam (Valium).

Of the 1,408 samples purchased as diazepam, 48 per cent did not contain diazepam.

Of particular concern, 75 samples submitted as diazepam, were found to contain a highly potent synthetic opiate nitazene, either in combination with bromazolam (a psychoactive drug) or by itself. Nitazenes were also found in samples submitted as heroin and oxycodone.

Nitazenes are a synthetic opioid which have been linked to at least 176 deaths in the UK.

Prof Rick Lines said: “WEDINOS is the UK’s only national public drug testing service. Its results continue to show the importance of testing to reduce the harm caused by illicit drugs, including the risk of accidental overdose.

"Our service enables members of the public to receive anonymous analysis of substances they have purchased and which they may be considering consuming. It enables informed choice and encourages behaviour change.

"Our data is routinely used by services concerned with the wellbeing of people who use drugs, to assist them to provide targeted information relating to specific substances and their potential for harm.”

You can find the full annual report on the Public Health Wales website.

Those seeking to receive support for drug or alcohol related concerns can contact the Wales Drug and Alcohol Helpline on Freephone 0808 808 2234.