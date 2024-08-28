South Wales Argus
Live - delays on the M4 between Coldra and Malpas

By Elen Johnston

  • There are delays increasing on the M4 between the Coldra and Malpas Road.
  • Traffic is moving at an average speed of 20 mph.

