The food and drink company is well known for a range of products including Kit Kat, Smarties, Nesquik and Nescafe coffee, while it is also responsible for the confectionary company Rowntree's.

Nestle has axed several products from its range recently.

In November last year, Nestle revealed it was discontinuing its Caramac and Animal Bars much to the disappointment of fans.

Then in February (2024), Nestle revealed it was cutting Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range of products.

While shoppers learnt in June Nestle's limited edition Yorkie Orange chocolate bars - first launched in the UK back in 2021 - had also been discontinued.

Nestle confirms discontinuation of Rowntree's sweets

Now Nestle has confirmed it has discontinued Rowntree's Randoms Squidgy Swirls from its range of products.

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) recently asking what had happened to the Rowntree's sweets as they couldn't find them anywhere.

The X user said: "@NestleUKI my boyfriend is obsessed with Rowntree's Randoms Squidgy Swirls.. are they discontinued?! Can’t find them anywhere!"

Before a Nestle spokesperson wrote back confirming the worst.

Nestle simply commented: "The Randoms Squidgy Swirls have already been discontinued."

Nestle has been contacted for further comment.

But it's not all been bad news for Nestle fans with the company also releasing a number of new products in 2024.

Nestle revealed the launch of the new KitKat Chunky Crunchy Double Chocolate back in June.

Prior to that shoppers in the UK were treated to a range of other new products including a white chocolate KitKat and several new Aero flavours including Strawberry and choco-hazelnut.