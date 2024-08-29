There are multiple businesses running on site owned by the vendor and tenants (car sales, MOT and repair station, van hire) the property.

The property can be sold with vacant possession or long-term car sales tenant in place.

The site has toilets, a storage container and an office space with electricity and water.

An ariel of the commercial property (Image: Flying Keys)

The front of the commercial property (Image: Flying Keys)

The inside of the garage (Image: Flying Keys)

A vehicle suspended in the air (Image: Flying Keys)

A sofa inside of the commercial property (Image: Flying Keys)

The sale of the commercial property is being organised by Flying Keys and full details are available here.

Where is the property located?





If you have driven through Ebbw Vale past Eugene Cross Park, you will have likely gone past the garage.

It can be found at the address Beaufort Road Garage, Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale, which is only 0.7 miles from the Ebbw Vale Town Station.

A map with the location of the commercial property in Ebbw Vale (Image: Google)

What did the property look like in the past?





A Google Maps image of the property from back in 2008 (Image: Google)