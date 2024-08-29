A garage with a large yard in Ebbw Vale up for sale for £495,000 could be an exciting business opportunity for the right buyer.
There are multiple businesses running on site owned by the vendor and tenants (car sales, MOT and repair station, van hire) the property.
The property can be sold with vacant possession or long-term car sales tenant in place.
The site has toilets, a storage container and an office space with electricity and water.
The sale of the commercial property is being organised by Flying Keys and full details are available here.
Where is the property located?
If you have driven through Ebbw Vale past Eugene Cross Park, you will have likely gone past the garage.
It can be found at the address Beaufort Road Garage, Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale, which is only 0.7 miles from the Ebbw Vale Town Station.
What did the property look like in the past?
