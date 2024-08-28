Police have launched an appeal to find a 74-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Cuan Stevens, 74, was last seen today at 1.30pm on Fountain Street, Ferndale.
He is 6ft 1, of a skinny build, wearing a fawn t0shirt and navy blue tracksuit pants.
He had a dog with him which is a cross between a Yorkshire Terrier and Chihuahua.
If you have any information contact South Wales Police on the reference number 2400288351.
You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.
