It has an average income of £30,000 plus, a private sales turnover of £3,000 with a 57% gross profit, and Coach Holiday Agency Commission of approximately £3,000 per annum.

The new postmaster can anticipate an overall average total income for the management of the Post Office of £36,000.

Take a look inside the Post Office

The counters in the Post Office

The inside of the Post Office

Light coming through the Post Office windows at the entrance

What is included in the family home?





This property has a lot of potential for a family looking for a home, but it is need of some tender love and care.

The outside of the family home

The living room is accessed from the rear of the property with space for a large sofa and other living furniture.

The kitchen has a modern worktop and cupboard space with connecting French doors to the exterior.

The kitchen space in the family home with French doors to the rear of the property

The first floor has a family bathroom with a bath and hand wash basin, a WC just off the landing and three double bedrooms.

The bathroom and WC on the first floor of the family home

Where is the post office?





It is located at 96 High Street, Abertillery, NP13 3AE which is 1.7 miles from Ebbw Vale Parkway Station.

The location of the Post Office