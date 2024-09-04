If you are looking for a new exciting business opportunity you might want to put an offer in for this Post Office in Blaina.
It has an average income of £30,000 plus, a private sales turnover of £3,000 with a 57% gross profit, and Coach Holiday Agency Commission of approximately £3,000 per annum.
The new postmaster can anticipate an overall average total income for the management of the Post Office of £36,000.
Take a look inside the Post Office
What is included in the family home?
This property has a lot of potential for a family looking for a home, but it is need of some tender love and care.
The living room is accessed from the rear of the property with space for a large sofa and other living furniture.
The kitchen has a modern worktop and cupboard space with connecting French doors to the exterior.
The first floor has a family bathroom with a bath and hand wash basin, a WC just off the landing and three double bedrooms.
Where is the post office?
It is located at 96 High Street, Abertillery, NP13 3AE which is 1.7 miles from Ebbw Vale Parkway Station.
