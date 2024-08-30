Two of his hats from the 1960s were taken to a routine valuation event at The Rostrum saleroom in Roughton Groveland.

TV antiques expert Charles Hanson was on hand to assess items, and he was stunned to discover the showbiz memorabilia.

The Norfolk seller said: “The fezzes have been treasured for decades by my husband. In the 1990s a customer at our old family restaurant in the seaside town of Cromer in Norfolk gave them to us.

“My husband and all his family were Tommy Cooper mad. That’s why the lovely customer gifted them to us. We have sold the restaurant after more than 40 years and decided it was time to part with the fezzes.”

Tommy Cooper Fezzes (Image: Hanson)

Charles, owner of Hansons Auctioneers which includes The Rostrum, said: “What a find, and I made it just like that! The fezzes were brought along to my debut valuation event in Roughton.

“To find not one but two fezzes was magical for me. One is inscribed ‘Just like that 1965’. The other in inscribed, ‘To Dan (?) Many thanks Tommy Cooper’.

“The owner was thrilled to learn they could make between £2,000 and £3,000 each under the hammer.

“In 2010 a Tommy Cooper fez achieved £4,750 at auction. It never ceases to amaze me what people have tucked away at home. The hats date back to Tommy’s entertainment heyday.

“They were gifted to the seller’s family around 30 years ago. Sadly, Tommy is no longer with us but his magic lives on and his fezzes will be coveted, possibly by fellow magicians.”

The legendary magician Tommy Cooper

The younger generations may not remember this famous Welsh prop comedian and magician, but he is a household name.

Tommy Cooper’s family moved to Exeter in Devon when he was three, but he was born in Caerphilly in 1921.

Tommy Cooper wearing one of his Fezzes (Image: file)

He was gifted his first magic set from his aunt at the age of eight and spent hours mastering tricks.

In 1940, with WW2 under way, he was called up as a trooper in the Royal Horse Guards, serving for seven years.

He joined Montgomery's Desert Rats in Egypt, became a member of a Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) entertainment party, and developed an act where his tricks failed for fun.

After the war, Tommy took his magic show on tour and gained international prominence thanks to shows on London Weekend Television and Thames Television.

Sadly, his career ended tragically and by the end of the 1970s he was smoking and drinking heavily.

On April 15, 1984, he died at the age of 63 in front of millions on live TV after suffering a heart attack.