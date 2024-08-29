The interactive event will have all sorts of creepy crawlies on show.

The Animal Zone Day is taking place on Saturday August 31 with two sessions.

The first will be 10am till 11.30am and the second from noon till 1.30pm.

What animals and creepy crawlies will be there?





If you are a parent you'll be used to your children asking you to sort out the spider in the kids bedrooms.

You might not quite be prepared to handle snakes and insects, but there will also be a tortoise in attendance.

A man with a snake wrapped around him (Image: Dizzy Kidz Playcentre Tredegar)

A reptile being held (Image: Dizzy Kidz Playcentre Tredegar)

A tortoise on the carpeted floor (Image: Dizzy Kidz Playcentre Tredegar)

How can you buy tickets?





Tickets for children cost £10 each but the adults are invited to attend the event for free.

If you would like to purchase a ticket message their Facebook page here or pop in to book and pay.

What is the location?





The Dizzy Kidz play centre is at the address Ashvale Industrial Estate, 1 Fair View, Tredegar NP22 3HA.

The location of the play centre in Tredegar (Image: Google)

What are Dizzy Kidz opening times?





The play centre is open Monday to Sunday from 10am till 6pm.

A baby brunch coffee morning is held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10am till noon.

At the same time on Tuesdays and Thursdays they run a dizzy tots play group at the same time on Tuesdays and Thursdays.