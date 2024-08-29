Those who found the female crossbreed dog, said she was ‘terrified’ and clearly ‘confused as to what was going on.’

The animal was found on Upper Griffin Street, in Six Bells, Abertillery, wearing a green collar labelling her as ‘friendly.’

Locals tried to feed her whilst they waited for the RSPCA, but this was not successful as she was ‘acting aggressively due to being afraid.’

During this past month there have been multiple complaints on Facebook regarding noises coming from a house in the Six Bells area.

These noises were described by residents as ‘a dog screaming and barking throughout the day and night, as if it was being abused or as if it had been abandoned.’

Some are speculating that this could be the dog that people have been worried about all this time.

Abertillery locals took to Facebook to condemn the animal abuse. Claire Del wrote, “please don't give this poor baby back to its so-called owner. Only a sick in the head person would do this. It is absolutely disgusting.”

Paul John Cooper wrote, “hope they find the owner and tie them to the lamppost and leave them there to starve.”

The dog is believed to be safely in the hands of the RSPCA and their investigation is ongoing.