The Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) is holding a rally outside the office of Newport East's MP, Jessica Morden, on Thursday, August 29, in a bid to get elected officials to publicly back an arms embargo due to a "clear risk" of violating International Humanitarian Law.

A spokesperson for the organisation, said in a post on social media: "UK law forbids arms exports when there's a "clear risk" of violating international humanitarian law.

"Despite urgent appeals from the UN and human rights groups, our MPs remain silent. This silence isn't just unacceptable—it's indefensible."

Many have said MPs are "silenced" to fit the narrative on UK foreign policy specifically on the ongoing crisis in Palestine, despite numerous calls for the arms embargo by human rights advocates, and organisations such as Human Rights Watch, Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) and Saferworld.

According to analysis of Government export data by CAAT, the UK has licenced arms worth over £576 million to Israel since 2008, with a research briefing by Louisa Brooke-Holland suggesting that the government has issued 42 licences to Israel between October 7, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

Many have spoken out about the issues that Palestinians are facing on a daily basis due to factors such as ideology, religion and race, with videos emerging every day of their struggles on social media.

The rally will be held on Thursday, August 29, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm at Clarence House.