Jake James, 30, from Caerphilly was released on licence after serving less than half the term of his three year prison sentence.

Jake James was imprisoned on October 19, for the offence of controlling coercive behaviour.

He was released on license on April 8 of this year.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re reappealing for information to locate Jake James, 30, from the Caerphilly area."

"James has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Monday 8 April and is being recalled.

"He received a prison sentence of three years for the offence of controlling coercive behaviour at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 19 October 2022.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 quoting log 2400244388.

"You can also contact us via our website or by direct message us on social media.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."