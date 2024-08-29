Dr Harrison, who was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2015 in recognition of his services to music in Tenby, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 27.

He had been the organist at a wedding in his beloved church only last Saturday, and the previous Thursday had lent the power of his accompaniment to the finale of a Tenby Male Choir concert there.

Inspiration

Dr Harrison was held in high regard and great affection for both his musical skills and his kind and pleasant nature, as well as the inspiration he had offered to young musicians in the town over the past half-century.

The recently-retired Rector of St. Mary’s, Canon Andrew Grace, first met Dr Harrison when they were studying music at Aberystwyth University in 1973, and they became lifelong friends.

Brilliant musician

In a letter to parishioners, he described Dr Harrison as "a man of absolute integrity, a gentleman, a gentle man, a great sense of humour, kind and caring, totally loyal, a brilliant musician and above all a man of deep faith. John will be very greatly missed in our lives.”

The Priest-in-Charge at St. Mary’s Church, Rev. Steve Brett, said: “We were all saddened to learn of the death of our dear friend and church organist Dr John Harrison. I have only been here for a short while, but I had already come to appreciate John’s immense knowledge and value his friendship.”

"Missed by us all"





Speaking after a lunchtime service, Rev. Steve added: “John was a vital part of the ministry and life of our church and will be sorely missed by us all. We pray especially for his family as they mourn his loss.”

Tenby South county councillor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, a member of the church choir at St Mary’s since she was a child, said: “Tenby owes John a debt of gratitude on so many levels. His commitment to the church and to music. We were the privileged ones,.

“He was part of the fabric of St Mary’s that is irreplaceable. But his legacy of the love of music will always live on.”

"A true gentleman"





Townspeople and those further afield have been posting their own tributes to Dr Harrison on social media, describing him as ‘a true gentleman and a gifted musician’, ‘a lovely, lovely man’ and ‘a kind, reserved, honest man who lived for his music’.