It will take place at Llanhilleth Miners Institute on September 11 and is free to attend.

The event will offer an opportunity to learn more about the condition, how to cope with its impact on their lives and get advice on the support available locally.

There will be a variety of sessions including gentle exercise and African drumming during the day and also a demonstration of the wearable technology 'STROLLL' which is used to treat and alleviate motor symptoms in Parkinson’s.

There will also be the chance to try out Kinesiology therapy and specialist Parkinson’s advisers will also be on hand to answer any questions.

Andi Straw, community engagement and development officer Blaenau Gwent, Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: “Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

“That’s why we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity to people across Blaenau Gwent who are living with Parkinson’s and look forward to welcoming people to this very special event."

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure.

It affects around 153,000 people in the UK, including around 8,300 in Wales, and every hour two more people are diagnosed.

There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.

For info and booking contact Andi Straw at astraw@parkinsons.org.uk.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and a complimentary lunch and refreshments will be provided for all attendees.