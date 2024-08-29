The UK's transport secretary and member of the Labour government's health mission delivery board, Louise Haigh, recently announced that the government plan to pump "unprecedented levels of funding" into active travel in a bid to improve health and inequality.

Newport East MS John Griffiths has since called on the Labour government in both Wales and England to work together to prioritise the Burns Commission, and use the "opportunity to make much needed progress" on the Burns Commission's recommendations.

One section of the M4 on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26), when queues of traffic formed heading east. (Image: Traffic Wales)

He said: "The Burns Commission was established following the decision to not proceed with the M4 Relief Road, with a remit to develop integrated transport solutions to the issues of road congestion and reduce environmental damage to the Gwent Levels.

"Now we have Labour governments at both ends of the M4, we have a real opportunity to deliver on the recommendations set out in the Burns report.

“This includes the five new rail stations, including Magor, Llanwern and Somerton, which would bring thousands of my Newport East constituents within walking and cycling distance of a new railway station.

“Given the positive comments by the Secretary of State for Transport, who has said investment in active travel will be “unprecedented”, I hope the Burns work can be one of the top priorities for her and Ken Skates in this renewed partnership between the two governments.”

The Cabinet Secretary, Ken Skates MS, had an inter-ministerial meeting in London in August where he and the new UK Government rail minister, Lord Hendy, discussed the Welsh Government’s priorities for UK rail reform.

Welcoming this initial meeting, Mr Griffiths added: “After fourteen wasted years under the previous UK Tory Government, we must see renewed action to deliver infrastructure improvements that have the potential to transform Newport and the wider South East region.”

The Burns Commission recommendations include the development of a "model interchange solution with key stakeholders to deliver a co-ordinated transport network" at Newport West and Severn Tunnel Junction stations.

The report also highlights the lack of "bus access" to the Severn Tunnel Junction station, which is said to be a "clear and serious restriction" on public transport in Monmouthshire.

Some have called for an M4 relief road to ease congestion on the motorway, particularly at rush hour or during large-scale events.