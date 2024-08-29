After their Christchurch Viewpoint location was popular amongst Newport locals, owner Jonathon Hill decided to take a chance on a new location on the busy Caerleon Road.

The new store will be stocked up with goods from nearby local traders, such as Beth's Bakes.

“When you look up at something you’ve created it’s an amazing feeling,” said founder Jonathon.

"The new store does not only offer an aesthetically pleasing place to socialise or work, but also a space to dine outdoors if you would prefer.

“Thank you so much for all bearing with us as we prepare your new Wilson and Bay.

“We’re so pleased to announce we open this Friday.

“We hope you’ll love your new dine-in table service experience, coupled with our usual takeaway option too.

“We’ve increased the space of the store further, with our undercover outdoor terrace at the back of our store. This has increased our seating capacity to 17 tables both inside and out.

“We’re launching our brand-new single origin Brazilian coffee roast exclusively to Caerleon Road. 100% Arabica and roasted right here in South Wales.

“We’ve also reintroduced our ever-popular Poached Eggs to our menu, and we’re pleased to let you know they’ll be served all day.

“Our menu also now includes Frappes and the TikTok sensation Red Bull infusions…something you have to taste to believe.

“We’ve worked with Tegan Designs to create a beautiful floral backdrop of plants and foliage throughout the store and garden.

“And of course we’re stocking Newport’s sensational Beth’s Bakes, keeping it all things brownie and blondie.

“We’re so excited for you to see our work and enjoy this space.”

Jonathon, who founded the Wilson and Bay brand, said his new venture is something he had dreamt of since growing up in St Julians.

He added: “We are so proud to be opening a brand-new store on Caerleon Road. It is quite hard for me to express the gratitude to our loving and loyal customers, our staff and everyone who’s helped Wilson and Bay grow."

The brand new establishment is located at 177a Caerleon Road in Newport, in the unit formerly occupied by Smash Bunz.

It will be open from 8am until 5pm each day.