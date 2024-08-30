And thousands more spectators expected to descend to the city for the event.

When is the Cardiff 10K?

The event takes place this Sunday - September 1. The 2K race will start at 9.15am and the 10K starts at 10am.

Where is it happening?

Cardiff city centre. All races will start and finish in King Edward VII Avenue. The event village is situated on the City Hall Lawns.

Can I still enter?

Registration for all races is now closed and no on-the-day entries will be available.

Where does the 10K race go?

The 10K will take runners on a sightseeing tour of the Welsh capital, with highlights including Cardiff Castle, Central Square and the Principality Stadium. It will cross the River Taff and head towards Pontcanna and Llandaff and Pontcanna Fields. Runners will then pass Sophia Gardens before passing Cardiff Castle once again ahead of a grandstand finish in the Civic Centre.

Is there an elite race?

Dewi Griffiths will look to overcome Omar Ahmed and Kadar Omar as the trio ‘do battle’ on the streets of Cardiff in the 10K.

The Carmarthenshire based Marathon Man is the fastest on paper however and is likely to be the man to beat this time around despite Omar Ahmed (28:27) winning all three of the R4W 10Ks so far this year and with Kadar Omar (28:27) as the runner-up here.

Jenny Nesbitt (32:30) will face Lauren Reed (33:16), Kate Estlea-Morris (33:38) and 2023 winner Alaw Evans (34:48) on her bid for glory.

What other race is taking place?

There will be a 2K race allow runners of all ages and abilities, and their families, to soak up the race day atmosphere.

What is the weather forecast?

The forecast currently predicts race day to be warm and sunny with highs of 23 degrees.

What is the best way to travel to the race?

Cardiff is easily accessible by foot, bike, public transport or car. Getting across the city and to locations around the city can be achieved easily with a number of pedestrianised streets. Runners are advised to check before travelling by train in case of cancellations, strike action or engineering works.

Runners are advised to explore all parking options within the city at www.en.parkopedia.co.uk/parking/cardiff or www.cardiff.gov.uk.

There will be a free bike park available in the event village. You will be able to lock your bikes within this bike park for the duration of race day.

Will there be road closures in place?

Some road closures will be in operation to facilitate the safe passage of participants.

Will there be atmosphere around the route?

There will be a fantastic atmosphere in Cardiff, with spectators expected to turn out to support. Runners can expect an extra boost thanks to musical entertainment from ‘The Rock Choir’ along the route.

Will money be raised for charity?

Kidney Wales is the lead charity of the event, with more than 120 runners fundraising to support patients affected by kidney disease all over Wales.

What else is going on?

Brecon Carreg is the headline sponsor of the event for the first time. It will be using the day to promote recycling, sustainability and the fight against plastic waste and has recruited a team of ‘ploggers’ (the act of litter picking while jogging) who will be taking part in the 10K, collecting litter as they go.

A Team Challenge will see 17 teams from companies including Five Guys, South Wales Police, Lab 22 (who are bringing a team of 60 runners), Captiva Spa and Burges Salmon go head-to-head.

Who organises the event?

Run 4 Wales (R4W), a not-for-profit social enterprise and charitable trust that manages major sporting events including the Cardiff Half Marathon.

The race would not be possible without the support of volunteers.

What will runners receive when they finish the race?

Every 10K runner will receive a commemorative medal and event t-shirt upon finishing the race.

Can you track runners around the race?

The Run 4 Wales App on iOS and Android can be used to inspect the route pre-race and live track participants on the day with full Google maps functionality.