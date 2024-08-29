The report from The Sun said that the potential changes in smoking rules could come as part of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's stricter Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

The newspaper further reports that the Whitehall papers they saw show ministers extending the indoor smoking ban to beer gardens, outside stadiums, and outdoor restaurants.

The ban could also apply to outside universities, hospitals, sports grounds, small parks, and children's play areas.

On tomorrow's front page: Smoking to be BANNED in pub gardens, outside footy stadiums and in kids’ parks, leaked government plans revealhttps://t.co/cazm6vtjwz pic.twitter.com/QmMAZGwYvB — The Sun (@TheSun) August 28, 2024

Smoking to be banned in pub gardens, reports

The plans are also expected to impact vapers along with shisha bars, reports The Sun.

However, the minister's plans do not cover private homes or large open spaces like streets and parks.

The Sun reports that the Bill was first created as part of Rishi Sunak's plan to phase out all smoking by raising the age restriction each year.

It is understood that Ministers are creating proposals to stop members of the public from suffering from second-hand smoke inhalation.

Reports claim that the Bill has created tension within the Cabinet as The Sun shares that the new rules could impact the Business Department.

To stop Cabinet tension, it's reported that the PM is getting the backing of England's Chief Medical Officer Pro Chris Whitty.

Ministers' plans are expected to show that the change in smoking laws will benefit the Treasury as smoking has previously cost £21.8 billion in health spending.

In 2007, Tony Blair's government first introduced a smoking ban inside public buildings and transport that did not impact business but did benefit health.

Ahead of the launch of the reported plan, the government will launch a public consultation.

While outdoor public spaces like pub gardens and outside stadiums are expected to no longer see smoking, it's not yet clear if beaches or enclosed parks could be under the ban.