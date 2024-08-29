The actor, who played Simon on the show said that all of the cast is keen to return to their roles in would could be a third film.

In 2011, the first Inbetweeners was released followed by a second film in 2014 that saw Simon, Will, and Neil visit Jay in Australia.

The Inbetweeners first started on E4 in 2008, while the show has not returned for some time, Joe has shared that a new film or series could happen.

Speaking to The Always Be Comedy podcast, Joe said: "Yes, it’s happened in various forms. All of us feel it would be nice to do."

Adding: "We’re all still around, we’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it. I feel like we all still really like each other.

"We’ve all been able to go away and get various monkeys off our backs, in terms of things that we felt we needed to do other than The Inbetweeners to prove something to ourselves."

Joe went on to hint at what could be next for the Inbetweeners, sharing that some ideas have included a stag do in Las Vegas.

However, the actor added that there is some concern about returning to the big screen: "Everybody’s anxiety would be, ‘Will it be as good?’. That is what we would be going in with."

Previously, James Buckley, who played Jay, shared that he was less than eager to take part in any revival.

When asked about his thoughts on a revival series, the YouTuber said he wouldn't want to return to the series.

This comes after former co-star Simon Bird, who played Will, said a revival would be "sad and creepy".

James Buckley said: “No, it would be [sad and creepy].

"Yeah, no, I think... see, the thing is, I think we all are on the same page with The Inbetweeners. In that, I think if we could have all stayed 19 forever, and if it would still be funny, we would have done it forever. It was the best job in the world."

He added: "They're my mates and I love being with them. And all we did was make each other laugh the whole time we were doing it. But it's sad and pathetic, you know? I think one of the boys, I think Joe Thomas, is 40 this year. It's, no... it's not good, is it?”