The benefit was previously available to almost everyone in the UK born before September 25, 1957 to help cover their heating costs.

However, from this winter only those on Pension Credit or means-tested benefits will get the Winter Fuel Payment.

The Treasury said the changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million – so just under 10 million would miss out.

They added that about £1.5 billion will be saved per year by targeting winter fuel payments.

Age UK, who said the decision would see millions of pensioners unable to heat their homes this winter, set up a petition calling on the Government to scrap the change.

The petition has now received more than 453,000 signatures.

It reads: “Cutting the Winter Fuel Payment this winter, with virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners, is the wrong policy decision. Millions of struggling pensioners won’t receive up to £300 they rely on to pay their bills.

“We believe as many as 2 million pensioners who find paying their energy bills a real stretch will be seriously hit by this cut: Those on low incomes who just miss out on Pension Credit, those with high energy needs because of disability or illness, the 800,000 who don’t receive the Pension Credit for which they are eligible.

"This cut is happening in England and Wales. In Scotland and NI decisions about the payment are devolved, and not yet clear, but it's likely that the UK Government will no longer provide the money to cover the cost of what pensioners in those nations receive now.

"The Government should halt their proposed change to the Winter Fuel Payment and think again."

Who is eligible for Winter Fuel Payments this year?





Only those claiming Pension Credit or some means-tested benefits will be eligible for Winter Fuel Payments.

If you live in England or Wales, you'll only be able to get a payment if you're over 66 years of age and receiving one of the following benefits:

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance

This means pensioners claiming the following benefits will not be eligible this winter:

New style Employment and Support Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Bereavement Support Payment

State Pension

Disability Living Allowance

Carer's Allowance

Attendance Allowance

Martin Lewis slams Winter Fuel Payment decision

The decision was also criticised by Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis.

Mr Lewis said the decision was “too narrow with the winter we have coming”.

He added: “The energy price cap is likely to rise 10% this October and stay high across the winter, leaving most energy bills nearly double those pre-crisis, at levels unaffordable for millions.

“Many pensioners eke out the £100 to £300 winter fuel payments to allow them to keep some heating on through the cold months.

“While there’s an argument for ending its universality due to tight national finances, it’s being squeezed to too narrow a group – just those on benefits and pension credit. Yet again, those just above the thresholds will be hardest hit.”

Mr Lewis added: “Plus, with this announcement, the Government has a huge moral imperative to ensure the 800,000 people eligible for pension credit who don’t get it, are informed, educated and helped through the process.

“It is planning an awareness-raising campaign, but it needs to ensure that reaches every corner – and, if possible, proactively and personally contact people.

“Pension credit is a crucial gateway benefit, giving access to a host of other entitlements, and now with the link to the winter fuel payment, it makes it even more important to ensure fewer miss out.”