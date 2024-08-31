Located on Greenwood Drive in the Henllys area of Cwmbran is a 5-bedroom and 4-bathroom detached house with lots of natural light balanced with dark walls and cabinetry, which is for sale on Rightmove.

A total of 2,152 sq ft is available at the property after a considered extension by the developers with a generous 9-metre-long living room that spans from the front to the back of the house.

Aerial view (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke | Rightmove)

Outside (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke | Rightmove)

For those that like to entertain, the property comprises an open-place kitchen, dining and living room, with a home office, utility room and downstairs WC on the ground floor.

A double garage, accessible through the utility room, as well as a large completes the line-up of amenities.

Open plan kitchen, dining room and living room (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke | Rightmove)

After the extension to the house, a new main bedroom suite was created with double doors leading to a private deck area and simply-decorated bathroom which features a stand-in shower cubicle and sizeable bathtub.

The former main bedroom also comes equipped with an en-suite bathroom with light accents.

Bedroom (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke | Rightmove)

Three additional bedrooms overlook mountain greenery, bringing a sense of calm to those who are eager to connect with nature from the comfort of their homes.

Outside there is a well-maintained lawned garden at the front, complemented by a spacious driveway and double garage.

Rear garden terrace (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke | Rightmove)

The rear garden ascends to the mountainside in a series of terraced levels, adding visual interest while creating distinct areas for relaxation, play, and entertaining.

The property is listed Mr and Mrs Clarke estate agents as council tax Band F, with a guide price of £625,000 on Rightmove.