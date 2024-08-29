Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 34-year-old man from Hereford.
Ben Aston was last seen in Monk Street, Abergavenny at around 11.50am on Wednesday 28 August.
He was last seen wearing all back wearing black leggings/bottoms, a black t-shirt and a black rucksack.
He is believed to have travelled from Cornwall and has his surfboard with him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400288241.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here