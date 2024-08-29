Ben Aston was last seen in Monk Street, Abergavenny at around 11.50am on Wednesday 28 August.

He was last seen wearing all back wearing black leggings/bottoms, a black t-shirt and a black rucksack.

He is believed to have travelled from Cornwall and has his surfboard with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400288241.