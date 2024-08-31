This picture by Christoper Gwilliam shows the operation as seen from Lilleshall Street in January 1970.

Kemp Park, is The Chem, so named because at the back was a chemical works, where they used to boil bones of dead animals.

When you drove past you made sure that your windows were shut.

"During the harsh weather and shortage of fuel, post World War Two, local children (me included) would gather at the back of the Chem where the coal from the furnace was tipped to fill buckets and take for fires in our homes.

"We must have had asbestos fingers... sometimes the coal was still glowing red."

Many remember the Chem for its smell. St Andrews School used to have their sports day in the adjacent field - ruining the fun ever so slightly.

"When I was 15 I went there for a job interview and I was offered the job, but thankfully I was also offered a job at Crompton Parkinson's after a previous interview," said Brin Summerhill.

"The smell, I am afraid, put me off the 'Chem' job and I then spent the next 19 years at Cromptons, which was the best job decision I ever made.

"Cromptons at that time was a brilliant place to work."

Apparently, when the wind was blowing in a certain direction you could smell the Chem all over pill.

It is not a smell anyone remembers fondly.