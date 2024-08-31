A PHOTO of John Frost Square has emerged which gives a nod to the past of the main centre in Newport.
John Frost Square has come a long way since the redevelopment of Friars Walk in Newport, with new businesses in the area, such as Pierre's.
The photo from days gone by shows the famous mechanical clock, large trees and foliage, plenty of seating, and lots of visitors enjoying their days.
An urban beach was made available during the summer holidays at John Frost Square until earlier this week, so that children can play in the sandpit or relax on the deck chairs..
The month-long event was put in place by the Newport Now Business Improvement District, using UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund grant-funding and administered by Newport City Council.
What did the square look like in the early 2000s?
These pictures date back to 2004, showcasing the changing times and ever-evolving square.
An artist's impression of what the square would look like after redevelopment painted a different picture to what we see today.
The clock was still part of the plan when the impression was created, but was later dismantled, put in storage and can now be found on a roundabout at Spytty.
