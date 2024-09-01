RSV causes up to 600 deaths in older adults and more than 1,000 hospital admissions in young babies in Wales every year.

The new RSV vaccination programme launched on September 2 is aimed at providing protection for the first time in Wales against the contagious virus which circulates in autumn and early winter.

It infects most children within the first two years of their life, frequently re-infecting older children and adults.

For most people, RSV infection causes a mild lower respiratory illness with cold-like symptoms, but babies under one year and the elderly are at greatest risk of a more severe infection which could lead to hospitalisation.

The new programme is for adults turning 75 and for mothers-to-be in pregnancy from 28 weeks to term.

Anyone eligible will receive an invite directly, or be signposted by their midwife during antenatal clinics.

Dr Christopher Johnson, deputy director of health protection and head of vaccine preventable disease programme at Public Health Wales, said: “We are excited to see the vaccination programmes for RSV become a reality and know that we are now able to protect the most vulnerable in Wales and across the UK from what can be such a devastating virus.

“I would actively encourage all those pregnant and those turning 75 to take up the offer of the RSV vaccine when it is given by their healthcare provider.

"By doing so you will not only be protecting yourself and those you love, but also leading the way to creating a world where RSV infections cause less harm and distress.”

Cabinet secretary for health and social care Mark Drakeford said: “We’ve worked with the NHS to introduce this potentially life-saving vaccine ahead of the winter months when we traditionally see an increase in infections.

"This vaccine could help reduce the number of people who are admitted to hospital with serious illnesses caused by RSV and help ease some of the winter pressures experienced by the NHS.”