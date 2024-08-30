The tickets had previously been available up to six weeks in advance from TfW, but the booking window has now been extended by a further two weeks giving passengers more opportunity to secure some of the best value tickets.

Alexia Course, chief commercial officer, said: “Advance purchase tickets are some of our best value and most popular fares, so we’ve extended the booking window to give customers more choice when travelling.

“We also have a number of payment options available, including being able to spread the cost over three payments without any additional charges.”

Customers can avoid paying any booking fees when they book directly with TfW through its app, website and from a train station booking office.

Advance tickets are also available up until five minutes before the chosen train departs from its origin station.

For more information go to the TfW website.