The charity has added a behaviour around livestock module to its existing responsible dog ownership course, which aims to educate owners and help reduce instances of dog attacks on livestock.

It is being made available to police across Wales for dog owners involved in a livestock attack.

Cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Dog attacks on livestock is a significant and incredibly distressing issue and we want to assure farmers that we’re taking this issue seriously.

“We take these attacks very seriously and we want people to take responsibility for their pet’s behaviour whether they live or walk near farmlands.”

Rob Taylor, Wales’ wildlife and rural crime coordinator, was involved in adapting and implementing the course. Funding for his position has been secured to extend the contract for a further four years.

Mr Taylor said: “As the UK police lead for preventing livestock attacks by dogs, I see far too often the devastating impact, not only to the animals, but the farmer and the dog owners alike, both financially and emotionally.

“This is a difficult problem to tackle but as well as much needed law changes, we see an awareness course to educate irresponsible dog owners as vital to moving forward and reducing the number of offences.

“I also welcome the extension of the rural coordinator post here in Wales, enabling me to build on the strong foundations and proactivity we have already seen with our partners, through the Wales Wildlife and Rural Crime Strategy."

Kerry Taylor, education manager at Blue Cross, said: “Responsible dog ownership is an essential aspect of effective dog control and has positive impacts on the dog’s health and welfare."