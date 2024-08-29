They said it is still too unsafe and unstable for fire personnel to launch an onsite investigation.

A spokesperson has said the building needs to be secured before a formal investigation can take place and securing the premises is in the hands of the Skinner family.

“SWFRS have now handed responsibility of the site back to the owner and the loss adjuster acting on behalf of their insurance company.

“There are significant works required to make the building safe from structural collapse and removal of hazardous materials before any investigation can commence to maintain the safety of our personnel.

“We will work alongside the insurance company to establish origin, cause and fire development when these tasks have been completed.

“Until such time the cause will remain undetermined.”

More than one hundred personnel were deployed to the Ron Skinner and Sons car dealership in Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate on the evening of August 16.

Firefighters from across Wales tackled the fire as it spread from one end of the unit to the other ‘within minutes.’

Footage began circulating on social media that evening of the unit up in flames.

The first engines arrived at the scene around 11.15pm, but the building did not stop smoking until the afternoon of the day after, August 17.

They pumped water from the lake at the local park Bryn Bach, to help with their mission.

Burnt cars lined the dealership, all of which would have had less than 20,000 miles on the clock according to employee Adam Lewis, who works there as a mechanic.

Onlookers at the scene the day after estimated that millions of pounds worth of damage was done.

Residents in the area were awoken and / or kept up by the sounds of ‘tyres popping’ and ‘oil cans exploding’.

“It sounded like we were under attack, or that there were fireworks going off constantly,” said Abigayle Jones, who lives in a housing estate nearby.

The day after, the whole Ron Skinner family as well as the sales manager attended the scene teary eyed.