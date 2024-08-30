Moving house can be a stressful process, with deciding the best location to buy among the many big dilemmas.

If you are looking for somewhere with a strong community, welcoming coffee shops and a vibrant atmosphere, then you should be looking at moving to a market town, the Daily Mail says.

With this in mind, the news outlet, along with property experts and estate agents from across the country have come up with a list of the UK's best market towns to help you decide on the ideal location for your next move.

Introducing the list, the Daily Mail said: "Most high streets these days are a sad mix of vape shops, Costas and probably a betting shop or two.

"So, where do you move to if you want a strong community, welcoming coffee shops and vibrant atmosphere all within walking distance?

"The answer is a market town. With their gravel-voiced traders, colourful open-air stalls and milling crowds, market towns are now some of the most sought-after postcodes in the country."

From a tiny town in Wales with an average house price of £191,000 to a foodie hotspot in Shropshire this list has something for everyone.

The best market towns in the UK, according to the Daily Mail, are:

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Moreton-in-Marsh, Cotswolds

Ludlow, Shropshire

Skipton, Yorkshire

Alresford, Hampshire

Totnes, Devon

Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Ramsbottom, Lancashire

Stamford, Lincolnshire

South Molton, Devon

Machynlleth, Powys

Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan

Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Buxton, Derbyshire

Saffron Walden, Essex

Why Cowbridge is among the UK's best market towns

Cowbridge was one of two market towns in Wales, along with Machynlleth, to make the list of the UK's best.

Boasting an average house price of £499,000 (from 2023) the South Wales town was described as "rural and pretty" by the Daily Mail, while boasting some of the most expensive streets in the region.

The news outlet said: "Many of the towns in South Wales show the scars of post-industrial decline – but the market town of Cowbridge is a place apart.

"Rural and pretty, the town has some of the most expensive streets in the region."

Cowbridge is home to St Quentin's Castle. (Image: Google Maps)

Demand for houses is strong in Cowbridge, with a property in the area selling for £51,000 above asking price recently.

Matthew Jones of Watts and Morgan explained: "Wealthy retired people buy here for the excellent shops.

"For young families, the schools are an enticement."

The Daily Mail said Cowbridge was essentially "a long Roman street laden with high-end boutique shops, ranging from arts and antiques to house and garden and hairdressing".

There is a tapas bar, a bistro and several top pubs, including The Bear Hotel which has been known to be frequented by Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones when he is in town.

From farmers markets, fairs and foodies festivals to the fact Cardiff is just a 12-minute drive away, Cowbridge really does have it all making it popular among both the elderly and families alike.

The Daily Mail continues: "The Heritage Coast, with its dramatic grey cliffs and pebble beaches, is nearby and the glorious Gower Peninsular is under an hour."

"(While) The recently revamped Cowbridge Comprehensive has been named the best secondary school in Wales."