The Rechem waste incinerator plant, employed 120 people, opened in New Inn, Pontypool, in 1974.

An areal of the Rechem incinerator near Pontypool (Image: Archive)

The plant dealt with toxic chemicals and attracted protests from residents who said it polluted the area.

A man wearing a mas at a Rechem protest in 1989 (Image: Archive)

Children pictured during the candle lit vigil at the Re-Chem plant New Inn in 1989 (Image: Archive)

A demonstration against imported waste to Rechem in 1993 (Image: Archive)

The campaign groups held numerous protests over the years with people of all generations calling for the plant to close.

David Hunt, Welsh Secretary at the time, receiving an angry reception by anti-Rechem protestors when he visited Pontypool in 1993 (Image: Archive)

Toxic waste chemicals were imported from Australia and other countries to the plant to be incinerated. Rechem protest group outside the Australian Commission London on February 2,1986 (Image: Archive)

In 1992, a campaign bus took anti-Rechem protestors to the Australian High Commission in London.

The protestors demonstrated outside the building and left them a present to get their message across - a bag of Welsh rubbish for Australia to dispose of.

This included toxic waste chemicals imported from Australia and other countries being sent to the plant (Image: Archive)

The owners, Shanks Chemicals, closed the plant in 2002 due to changes in the market.

The campaign group said the closure was evidence of progress from their protests, but the owners insisted it was an economic decision.

Demonstration against imported waste to Rechem in 1993 (Image: Archive)