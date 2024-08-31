Local campaign groups in New Inn, Pontypool protested against the incineration of toxic chemicals near their homes.
The Rechem waste incinerator plant, employed 120 people, opened in New Inn, Pontypool, in 1974.
The plant dealt with toxic chemicals and attracted protests from residents who said it polluted the area.
The campaign groups held numerous protests over the years with people of all generations calling for the plant to close.
Toxic waste chemicals were imported from Australia and other countries to the plant to be incinerated.
In 1992, a campaign bus took anti-Rechem protestors to the Australian High Commission in London.
The protestors demonstrated outside the building and left them a present to get their message across - a bag of Welsh rubbish for Australia to dispose of.
The owners, Shanks Chemicals, closed the plant in 2002 due to changes in the market.
The campaign group said the closure was evidence of progress from their protests, but the owners insisted it was an economic decision.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here