Transport for Wales is set to increase rail capacity by 40 per cent by 2026, with 50 per cent more timetabled services, supported by an £800m investment in new CAF trains and the recruitment of additional drivers and train crew.

A number of level crossings will be changed in order to operate these additional services on the line.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales are jointly undertaking a programme of consultation, planning and development work to close four level crossings along the North Wales mainline.

Proposals include a temporary footbridge followed by permanent footbridge near Pensarn closing two footpath crossings, with a similar approach at Prestatyn, closing two nearby crossings and removing a temporary speed restriction.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales are also talking to stakeholders and the community about a permanent closure of a footpath crossing on the branch line in Deganwy.

Ken Skates said: “I’m delighted that we now have firm plans in place to deliver this massive increase in rail capacity for North Wales.

"These safety upgrades will enable Transport for Wales to significantly increase connectivity with many more services and a real transport choice for communities in North Wales.

“It shows what partnership working can deliver: at industry level through Network Rail and Transport for Wales, and with a UK Government in Westminster working collaboratively with the Welsh Government.”

Secretary of state for Wales Jo Stevens said: “Working alongside the Welsh Government we are determined to make major improvements to rail services right across Wales.

“The unlocking of increased rail capacity in North Wales is just the beginning and we will continue to work together to transform services for passengers for generations to come.”

Marie Daly, chief customer and culture officer at TfW, said: "We are continuing to invest and transform rail services in Wales and the Borders and these future changes will help us further improve the customer experience."

Emma Osborn, passenger strategy director, Wales & Borders, Network Rail, said: “We look forward to working closely with Denbighshire and Conwy Councils, residents and others to improve safety on the railway and also deliver timetable improvements for our communities in North Wales."