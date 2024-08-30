National Police Air Service confirmed they were called to an incident late last night in Caldicot.

A spokesperson for the Air Service said: “I can confirm NPAS did respond to a request from Gwent Police between 22.36hrs and 23.06hrs 28/08/2024.”

Gwent police confirmed that the call out was due to a call they had received concerning a woman’s safety.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “It was a concern for safety call which was received at around 9.50pm on Wednesday 29 August.”

“A woman was brought to safety by officers.”