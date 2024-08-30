A police helicopter was seen circling an area of Caldicot late last night, August 28, by residents living near Oakley Way and Herbert Road.
National Police Air Service confirmed they were called to an incident late last night in Caldicot.
A spokesperson for the Air Service said: “I can confirm NPAS did respond to a request from Gwent Police between 22.36hrs and 23.06hrs 28/08/2024.”
Gwent police confirmed that the call out was due to a call they had received concerning a woman’s safety.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “It was a concern for safety call which was received at around 9.50pm on Wednesday 29 August.”
“A woman was brought to safety by officers.”
