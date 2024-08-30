The Maxus T90EV’s are the first electric pick-up vehicles available in the UK and will be used at the National Airport for Wales by the car parks, security, airfield operations and bird control teams.

The airport has reduced its carbon emissions by more than 60 per cent in the last four years, from 1,700 tonnes to less than 600 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The plan is to reduce this by a further 50 per cent over the next five years.

To achieve this the airport is powered entirely by renewable and clean energy sources, has a heavy focus on recycling, has reduced natural gas consumption by 30 per cent and has restricted ground running of engines during anti-social hours, among other things.

Mark Bailey, Cardiff Airport’s director of environmental sustainability and planning, said: “These new vehicles are an asset to our teams.

"Replacing the diesel fleet with electric is helping us improve air quality and cut our CO2 emissions. This builds on the fantastic work we’re doing as a business as we continue our journey to achieve carbon net zero.”