He was reported as missing by family two days later on August 3, meaning Marcus has been missing for almost four weeks now.

This is a roundup of everything we know about his disappearance, from the police investigation to information on possible sightings, and concerns raised by his family members.

Last known sighting of Marcus

The last confirmed sighting of Marcus was via a CCTV camera attached to someone’s house on August 1, as he was walking down Coed y Caraeu lane, near Wentwood Forest.

He is described as being about six feet tall, with dark brown hair that is shaved on the sides and back and longer on top.

He was seen on this footage wearing grey shorts, a grey T-shirt, and sliders.

Other sightings explored by police

The Argus is aware that there have been multiple alleged sightings of Marcus in and around Newport reported on social media.

However, the only sighting we know that has been taken as legitimate by police is one where a woman was ‘adamant’ that she saw Marcus walking on Usk Road.

“We have had one possible sighting of Marcus on the same day, August 1, by a woman who claims to have seen him walking along Usk Road, which extends the search area quite drastically,” said Chief Inspector David Morris on August 16.

“We have had a woman come forward who is adamant that she saw Marcus walking along Usk Road,” he said.

“These sightings are never definite but by the description she gave us she is sure it was him.”

As he was not reported as missing until August 3, this reported sighting came days after.

Police appeals for witnesses

Two other people are confirmed to have been in the area at the same time as Marcus and police launched an appeal to find these two pedestrians on August 9, eight days after the last known sighting of him.

Police described the first person as: “a man wearing an orange hat, light blue polo shirt, dark blue trousers and white shoes.”

The second person, although not captured on CCTV, is “a woman, believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s, who is around 5’ 7” tall with shoulder length bobbed hair.

“She was wearing a long-sleeved navy top and loose long trousers and was walking in the direction of the A48.”

The woman was provided with water from residents on Coed y Caerau Lane, which confirms she was in the area at the time.

The man and woman are not in any way linked to one another, police say.

Gwent Police also urged on the same day for anyone who drove on Coed Y Caerau Lane between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on that Thursday, August 1, to check any dashcam footage as it could include Marcus.

Two cyclists and a van driver were also included in police appeals for witnesses. They all came forward and are assisting the officers with their enquiries

What else have police done?

Gwent Police started searching for Marcus the day he went missing and found his car as well as some CCTV footage of him walking near Wentwood forest.

In the days following, the police sent drones to search the area with officers, helicopters and police dogs. This includes searching the River Usk at low tide.

They have also deployed specially trained police dogs, known as DV dogs, who searched the area. These dogs are trained specifically to find people, dead or alive.

On August 16, they revealed that they were contacting Mountain Rescue for assistance in the investigation.

Challenges faced by police

Chief Inspector David Morris is leading this investigation. According to him, the biggest challenge is the rural location of his disappearance.

Wentwood Forest and the areas surrounding Coed y Caerau lane are not very open. This combined with no phone signal from Marcus adds challenges to the police’s search.

“The biggest challenge in this case is its rural location and that Marcus’ phone has not released any phone signal,” said Chief Inspector David Morris.

"This search will not be over until Marcus is found."

The concerns of Marcus’ family

Marcus’ family have taken to social media to say they are ‘desperate to find him’ as he is a ‘vulnerable person who is without his medication.’

His family, including four-year-old son Mason, are longing for him to come home.

“My grandson, his son Mason, keeps asking ‘where’s Daddy?’ - he is only four years old and doesn’t understand why daddy isn’t home,” said Marcus’ mother, Nicola.

Marcus’ family have described the past almost four weeks with him missing as a ‘living nightmare’ which they hope to wake up from.

His disappearance is largely out of character according to family members who are especially concerned due to his ‘vulnerable state.’

His older brother Simon said he suffers with his mental health and has a form of OCD which he is not being medicated for while missing.

What you can do to help?

Marcus’ family urge everyone to continue sharing information about Marcus’ disappearance online, to help spread awareness that he is missing.

This includes joining the Facebook group dedicated to finding him and follow @findmarcus on TikTok.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who might know the identities of any of the potential witnesses appealed for by police, is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log number 2400258746.

This case is now in the hands of Gwent Police’s major incidents team, which means you can use their online public portal to inform them of any information you might have in helping to find Marcus.

You can also report anonymously on the Crimestoppers website.

Marcus is urged to get in touch with police.