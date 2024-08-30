According to research by Xpatfone, there has been an increase in UK residents searching the internet for inspiration on where to retire.

In July this year 6,110 searches were made compared to 4,700 in July 2023 – with Thailand as the most searched destination with 590 searches.

Rent for a three-bedroom city centre apartment in Thailand is £853.32 (52 per cent cheaper than the UK), a half litre of local beer in restaurant is £1.55 (66 per cent cheaper than the UK), and there are 2,625 hours per year (57 per cent more sunshine than the UK).

Second for searches was Spain, with 590 and Portugal came in third with 390 searches.

Also on the list was New Zealand (260), Australia (260), France (260), Italy (170), Malaysia (170), Greece (170), and Canada (140).

Nick Browne, co-founder of Xpatfone, said: "The rise in searches for retirement abroad highlights a trend among UK residents seeking more affordable, higher-quality lifestyles.”