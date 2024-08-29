A Freeview and Sky TV channel has been shut down after being launched just five months ago.
Great! Real debuted on March 20, 2024 with the channel dedicated to dramatic and factual narratives focused on real individuals and occurrences.
The channel featured programmes including Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport, Paddington Station 24/7 and Emergency Rescue: Air, Land and Sea.
Great! Real removed from Freeview and Sky
Great! Real was accessible on Freeview Channel 61, while on Sky it was found on Satellite Channel 189 or Sky Glass/Stream Channel 168.
There was also an additional time-shifted version, GREAT! real+1, available on Satellite Channel 289.
However, last week after just five months, Great! Real was removed from both Freeview and Sky, Cord Busters reported.
"On Sky, an on-screen caption sends people to the Great! Player – which is not even directly accessible through Sky’s platform, but can be accessed via a web browser," the TV experts added.
"On Freeview, the channel has simply disappeared."
So does anyone have any problems getting GREAT! Real TV Channel?— LukeHayesII (@LukeHayesII1) August 22, 2024
Viewers have also taken to social media to express their concerns about not being able to access the recently launched TV channel.
One person on X (formerly Twitter) posted: "So does anyone have any problems getting GREAT! Real TV Channel?"
Great! TV has been contacted for a comment.
Is there a way to still access Great! Real programmes?
While Great! Real has shut down as a channel on both Freeview and Sky, some of its content remains available elsewhere, according to Cord Busters.
Several of its programmes have been moved to Great! Action, which is available on Freeview Channel 42 and Sky Channel 323.
While some of shows are also available on Great! Player - the network's streaming service, which also gives viewers access to content from other Great! channels.
