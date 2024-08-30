Leigh Davis, 36, was spotted selling a £40 fix to another man in the Rogerstone area of Newport last month after they had met up.

The father-of-four was arrested by officers on patrol at around 12.30pm on the afternoon of Sunday, July 14, the city’s crown court heard.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt said the cops found drugs worth £530 in total after they searched Davis’ car and his home address on Thornbury Park in Rogerstone.

They also seized an incriminating “burner-style mobile phone”.

The defendant has a previous drug trafficking conviction for being a runner in an organised crime gang.

In 2022, Davis was handed a suspended prison sentence after he admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Following his latest offences, Davis pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

He had pleaded guilty on a basis of plea, accepted by the prosecution, that included the assertion that he had only been involved in selling drugs for “a matter of days”.

The defendant also has previous convictions for burglary, dishonesty and driving matters.

Representing the former construction worker, Ben Waters said: “He had a cocaine addiction and had built up a debt.

“The defendant suffered a significant trauma in early childhood and used drugs from a young age.

“He foolishly again became involved in their supply.

“The defendant bitterly regrets what he has done but he knows he has brought this upon himself.”

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant jailed Davis for 27 months after giving him the appropriate credit for his guilty pleas.

He told the defendant he would serve half of that sentence in prison before being released on licence.

Davis will have to pay a £156 victim surcharge.