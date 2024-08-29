Gwent Police are appealing for information to find a 26-year-old man from Newport. 

Officers would like to speak to Gareth Hall in connection with an investigation into drug offences.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or DM Gwent Police on Facebook or x, quoting 2400009289.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.