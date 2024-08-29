Gwent Police are appealing for information to find a 26-year-old man from Newport.
Officers would like to speak to Gareth Hall in connection with an investigation into drug offences.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or DM Gwent Police on Facebook or x, quoting 2400009289.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
❗ We’re appealing for information to find Gareth Hall, 26, from Newport.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) August 29, 2024
ℹ Our officers would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into drug offences.
Read more ➡ https://t.co/MaqJzTk1yg pic.twitter.com/8vIY6A9llj
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel