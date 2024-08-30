The work will mainly involve improving accessibility at Ynyswen, in Pontllanfraith, with proposals to build new front and rear entrance lobbies, disabled ramps, handrails and storage for mobility scooters.

Some internal alterations have also been proposed, as well as new parking bays, an area for ambulances, and disabled spaces.

According to a design statement by Caerphilly Homes, the council’s housing organisation, the works are necessary because “many of the flats are very small and typically include bedsit accommodation or very small one-bedroom flats and have a high incidence of long-term voids”.

The new entrance lobby has been designed to “allow safe access to and from the building”, while the new scooter storage will mean the vehicles can be charged safely outside Ynyswen.

Existing handrails at the complex are “poor” and will all be replaced as part of the proposals.

Caerphilly County Borough Council planning officers have given their approval for the project, which received no objections from members of the public.