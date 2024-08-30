Senior councillors have already backed a proposal for Cwmaber Infants School and Cwmaber Junior school to enter into a federation agreement.

The deal would mean the two schools share a single governing body, as well as other resources.

Staff could work across both sites as part of the agreement, which would formalise already close links between the two schools.

Cllr John Taylor, the chair of governors at both schools, said a single governing body would “make decisions in the best interests of all the schools, staff and learners”.

Writing in a new report on the proposals, he said both schools’ governors had worked collaboratively “over the last couple of years, and this is continuing to impact positively” on the sites.

Both schools “will continue to have their own individual identity with regards to name, culture [and] ethos”, and manage their own budgets, he added.

According to Caerphilly County Borough Council, federation is “the principal initiative for achieving formal partnership working amongst schools to improve performance and narrow the attainment gap for deprived pupils”.

But the council notes there can be “challenges” associated with federation, including making sure all partners feel equally valued, the need to develop a shared vision and clear leadership structures, and a potentially “increased workload for a single headteacher”.

The consultation on the plans will open on September 2 and end on October 1.

At the end of that period, the council’s cabinet members will then make a final decision on the proposal – which could mean the two schools federate as early as January 2025.

Pupils and their families, as well as teachers, support staff and local councillors will be among those invited to give their views on the proposal.

Caerphilly Council’s education scrutiny committee will also meet on Tuesday September 3 to discuss the federation plan.