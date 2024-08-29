South Wales Argus
Live - severe delays on the M4 with traffic moving slowly

Live - severe delays on the M4 with traffic moving slowly

By Elen Johnston

  • There are severe delays increasing on the M4 Westbound between Magor Services and Malpas road.

